Ukraine: Satellite images show mass graves off Mariupol

Satellite images show mass graves

SHAFAQNA- Newly released images show what appear to be mass graves around a cemetery around Mariupol, where officials say Russia is burying bodies to hide its war crimes. Washington says Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim that Moscow “liberated” the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol is “yet more disinformation”.

USA’s President Joe Biden pledges more heavy artillery, ammunition and drones to Ukraine as part of a new $800m weapons package. World Bank’s Chief estimates Russia’s invasion has caused $60bn damage to buildings and infrastructure across Ukraine so far.

Source: aljazeera

 

