Dozens of Palestinians injured in new Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Dozens of worshippers who had stayed inside al-Aqsa Mosque were injured on Friday (22 Apr 2022) morning in a fresh Israeli raid on the holy site. Israeli police stormed the compound and fired tear gas and rubber-tipped bullets at Palestinian youths, said an AFP photographer on the scene.

The Red Crescent said 27 Palestinians were wounded, 14 of whom were transported to hospital with two in a serious condition. In the past week, more than 200 people, mostly Palestinians, have been wounded in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Tensions this year have been heightened in part by the Muslim holy Month of Ramadhan coinciding with the Jewish celebration of Passover.

Source: middleeasteye