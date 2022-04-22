Attack on Shia mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif sparks reactions

SHAFAQNA-The blast targeting a Shia mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province in Afghanistan has caused strong reactions at the national and international level.

The incident comes days after three explosions rocked a high school in western Kabul, killing at least six people and injuring children. Many residents in the neighbourhood belong to the Shia Hazara community, an ethnic and religious minority frequently targeted by Sunni militant groups, including Islamic State.

The attack was claimed by Daesh, according to a statement on the group’s Telegram channel.

UNAMA: Recent attacks against civilians represent a worrying trend in Afghanistan

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it condemned the “horrendous attack in Mazar-e-Sharif targeting civilians in a place of worship.”

“Recent attacks against civilians represent a worrying trend in Afghanistan. This must end immediately and perpetrators must be held accountable,” UNAMA said.

UN’s Special Rapporteur for Afghanistan on human rights calls for immediate investigation

Richard Bennett, the UN’s Special Rapporteur for Afghanistan on human rights, condemned the attacks.

“Today, more explosions rocks Afghanistan … Systematic targeted attacks on crowded schools and mosques calls for immediate investigation, accountability and end to such human rights violations,” he said in a tweet.

Amnesty: Reprehensible attack’ on religious and ethnic minorities

Responding to the deaths of at least six people and the injury of 11 others, including children, following bomb blasts in schools in predominantly Hazara Shiite communities in Kabul today, Samira Hamidi, Amnesty International’s South Asia Campaigner, said:

“These reprehensible attacks on schools highlight the violence that Afghan people continue to face in their daily lives. It also shows that the Taliban, as the de-facto authorities, are failing to protect civilians, especially those from ethnic and religious minority groups, from harm.

Samira Hamidi, Amnesty International’s South Asia Campaigner said that it is essential that the de-facto authorities carry out a thorough investigation into the attacks, which should be conducted in line with international law and standards. Those suspected of criminal responsibility for these callous bombings must face justice in fair trials before ordinary civilian courts and without recourse to death penalty.

Amnesty International has previously documented the targeted killing of ethnic Hazara community following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

We need urgent action by International community to seriously consider incompetence of Taliban militants in failing to protect people. Killing of Afghan Civilians especially our Hazara brothers and sister must stop. This situation needs actions not condemnation. #Hazara_genocide Samira Hamidi (@HuriaSamira)

Iran voices concern over repetition of numerous explosions in Afghanistan

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh voiced Iran’s concern over the repetition of numerous explosions in Afghanistan.

Referring to the terrorist and blind acts during the holy month of Ramadan, which coincides with the presence of many people in mosques, he described the targeting of fasting worshippers by the terrorist acts as disgusting.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister stressed the need for eradication of terrorism from the region

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif condemned the bomb blast at the Shia mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif and stressed the need for eradication of terrorism from the region.

Hamid Karzai: A crime against humanity

Former President Hamid Karzai in a tweet condemned “in the strongest terms” the blast at the mosque of Seh Dokan in Mazar-e-Sharif, calling it an act of terrorism and a “crime against humanity.”

Abdullah Abdullah: A crime against all religious and human values

The former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, condemned the blast in Mazar-e-Sharif, and said attacking worshipers, students, religious sites and educational institutions is a crime against humanity and against all religious and human values.

Sources : aljazeera , amnesty , tolonews , IRNA