Global citizen issues petition to release Bahraini human rights defender

SHAFAQNA-Global Citizen launched via its website a petition to demand the release of human rights defender Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja in Bahrain.

The organization demanded its followers to sign the petition to call on the Bahraini authorities to release Al-Khawaja to his family, indicating that these abuses are infringements on his human rights and should be condemned.

The organization said that the Bahraini government has the power to rescind its decision and release Al-Khawaja immediately from imprisonment.

Since his arrest and detention, Al-Khawaja has reportedly been ill-treated and severely tortured physically, psychologically and sexually. In addition, he has suffered multiple fractures to his jaw and has undergone multiple surgeries but still suffers from chronic pain and requires additional intervention as he has not healed properly.

In 2012, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention considered that Al-Khawaja’s arrest was unjust, yet Al-Khawaja remains imprisoned, isolated from his family and denied adequate healthcare.

Source : Bahrain Mirror