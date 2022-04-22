Statement of Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Office on tragic explosion of Sai Doken mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- The office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued a statement regarding the tragic explosion of Sai Doken mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan.

According to Shafaqna, the text of the statement is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilayhi Raji’un

(Verily we belong to Allah (SWT) and to Him do we return)

Dear Brothers and sisters of faith in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan

Assalamu alaikum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu

Once again, the terrorist group (ISIS) committed a horrible crime and targeted the innocent worshipers of Sai Doken Mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif, killing many of them.

While offering condolences and expressing sympathy with the bereaved families of the martyrs of this tragedy, we ask Allah for patience for all and urgent healing for the injured.

Given the current situation in Afghanistan, we strongly urge all brothers and sisters of faith to be more vigilant to prevent the recurrence of such painful tragedies and to cooperate with those responsible for maintaining the security of communities.

We ask Allah Almighty to perpetuate the esteem and pride of the honorable people of Afghanistan.

20 Ramadan 1443 AH

Office of Ayatollah Sistani

Najaf Ashraf

Source: Shafaqna Persian