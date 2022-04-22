Afghanistan Mosque Explosion Kills dozens of people

SHAFAQNA- An explosion tore through a mosque near Kunduz on Friday killing at least 33 people and wounding dozens of others.

“The blast occurred at a mosque in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz killing 33 civilians including children,” Information Minister Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter, adding another 43 people were wounded.

It was not clear who was behind the attack, which came after several blasts claimed by the armed group ISIL (ISIS) rocked Afghanistan, including one in Kunduz and another on a Shia mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, the previous day.

The deadliest of three bombings on Thursday exploded inside a Shia mosque in northern Mazar-i-Sharif with at least 12 people killed and as many as 40 wounded.

Source : aljazeera