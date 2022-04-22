English
UAE cancels joint air show with Israel

SHAFAQNA- The UAE has canceled its participation in a joint air show with Israel, scheduled for May 5 to mark the 74th anniversary of Israel’s founding.

The Israeli Pilots Association received two messages from Etihad Airlines (Emirates National Airlines) and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi that the two airlines had canceled their presence at the joint air show with the country, Israel Today reported.

The newspaper added that the two companies withdrew to attend the aerial show with Israel following the recent tensions in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs also summoned the Israeli Ambassador to Abu Dhabi on Tuesday in protest of the attack on civilians in Jerusalem and the desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The UAE also stressed the need to immediately stop these acts and ensure the safety of worshipers and Israel’s respect for the Palestinians’ right to practice religious rites and to refrain from desecrating the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The West Bank and Jerusalem have seen maximum tensions between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces in recent weeks, and 18 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since April 1. Israel also resumed airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday after months of airstrikes.

Source: MD East

