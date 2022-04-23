Amnesty International: Israel continues apartheid regime/ Crime against humanity must end

SHAFAQNA- Amnesty International wrote on its Twitter page that Israel continues the apartheid regime by killing and torturing Palestinians and depriving them of their basic rights.

Amnesty International responded to the recent tensions in Palestine by tweeting that the apartheid regime was not a thing of the past but a reality that millions of Palestinians live with, and that this path has continued to this day.

The organization added that the apartheid regime means that the life of a group is preferred to another group, and that Israel continues to kill and torture Palestinians and deprive them of their basic rights to the apartheid regime; This is a crime against humanity that must end.

The organization notes that it monitors reports of extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, torture and mass executions.

It is worth noting that tensions in Palestine have peaked as Israeli forces continue to attack the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, and only on Thursday, about 200 people were injured and 450 were arrested in an attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Source: MD east