UN’s Guterres To Meet Putin In Moscow

SHAFAQNA- United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres will travel to Moscow and Kyiv next week to discuss ‘steps that can be taken right now’ to stop fighting. More than five million people have fled the east European country, and thousands have been killed since Russia invaded on February 24. Also, there are growing concerns for some 100,000 civilians still living in the besieged city of Mariupol.

Guterres will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday, where he will also hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Guterres will then travel to Kyiv on Thursday, where he will meet Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

In both visits, Guterres aims to discuss “steps that can be taken right now” to stop the fighting and help people get to safety, UN Spokeswoman Eri Kaneko said at a briefing in New York. “He hopes to talk about what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine urgently,” she said.

Source: aljazeera