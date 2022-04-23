English
Iran’s FM: Iran determined to reach good & sustainable deal in Vienna

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s Foreign Minister told EU Foreign Policy Chief  in a phone call on Friday night that there was no doubt that Iran was determined to reach a good, sustainable deal in Vienna. Hossein Amirabdollahian and  Josep Borrell discussed the latest situation in the talks to remove sanctions against Iran, as well as some important regional and international issues.

The White House should put excessive demands and doubt aside and step in the path of realism and problem solving, the Iranian foreign minister said, referring to the halt in the Vienna talks. Three European countries involving in the talks, as well as Russia and China, are ready to strike a deal, he noted, adding that the current administration in US should have the courage to correct wrong decision taken by the previous administration.

Amirabdollahian thanked Borrell and his deputy Enrique Mora who represents the EU in the talks for their non-stop endeavor, saying that diplomacy was acting correctly and well now. He touched on the situation in Afghanistan, highlighting the increase in terrorist attacks and the new wave of displaced people in the country and urging serious cooperation on establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan, addressing displacement, delivering humanitarian aids, and fighting narcotics.

He also emphasized the depth of crisis in Ukraine and the necessity of focusing on a political solution to solve the crisis. The top Iranian diplomat welcomed the truce in Yemen and hoped that the region would see permanent ceasefire in Yemen, removal of blockade and a Yemeni-Yemeni deal.

Source: IRNA

