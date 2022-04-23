English
Iran’s President warns against expansion of terrorist attack in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s President condemned terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and emphasized the necessity of providing security for all Afghan people, especially in schools, mosques, and religious centers.

In message issued on Saturday after the terrorist attacks in schools and mosques in Afghanistan that led to dozens of deaths, Ebrahim Raisi highlighted the responsibility of authorities in Afghanistan to identify and punish the perpetrators and said that the Islamic Republic of Iran was ready to deploy all its capabilities to help Afghanistan prevent such threats.

Raisi also expressed Iran’s readiness to help in treatment of the people injured in recent terrorist attacks.

Source : IRNA

