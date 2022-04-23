Indonesia: Circular issued to regulate Eid Al-Fitr gatherings

SHAFAQNA-Indonesia’s home affairs minister issued a ministerial circular to regulate Eid al-Fitr gatherings, to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“On account of the Eid al-Fitr celebration and to prevent COVID-19 cases from surging, it is important that residents, governors, and mayors/district heads take notice (of this circular) to regulate halalbihalal activities being organized,” Tito Karnavian said on Saturday.

The circular instructed regional leaders to observe the prevailing Home Minister’s Instruction on activities restriction enforcement (PPKM) levels 3, 2, 1, that affect their region before allowing Eid gathering activities.

Halalbihalal activities in regions with level 3 PPKM must be restricted to 50 percent of the total venue capacity, while residents in regions with level 2 PPKM can organize the gathering activity by observing a 75-percent capacity restriction at the venue, and halalbihalal activities in regions with level 1 PPKM can be organized without capacity restriction.

Source : IQNA