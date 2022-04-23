A large number of people stage a mass protest in front of London Israel embassy

SHAFAQNA- A large number of people on Friday staged a mass protest in front of the Israeli Embassy in London, condemning the continuous Israeli aggression on worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The protesters also called for an immediate end to Israeli occupation forces and settler attacks on Palestinian residents of the holy city and worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Palestinian Forum in Britain, the Muslim League in Britain and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign jointly organised the event.

The protesters called for Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territories and stop settler raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Meanwhile, the protesters called for the UK government to stop selling weapons to the Israeli occupation.

Source : middleeastmonitor