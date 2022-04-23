UNSC condemns string of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the string of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan , including the attack against the Seh Dokan Mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif and a separate attack in Kunduz, claimed by Islamic State.

In a statement issued on Friday, the attacks have resulted in dozens killed and many more injured, and follow other recent attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including in religious minority communities across Afghanistan.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard.

Source : business-standard