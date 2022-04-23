English
Aljazeera: Iran & Saudi Arabia hold fifth round of talks in Baghdad

SHAFAQNA-Iran and Saudi Arabia have held a fifth round of direct talks in Baghdad.
Senior representatives of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and Saudi Arabia’s intelligence chief, Khalid bin Ali Al Humaidan, attended the talks, according to Nournews, affiliated with the SNSC, which did not mention the date of the meeting.

The outlet said the main challenges to re-establishing ties between the two countries were discussed in a “positive” atmosphere that “painted a brighter outlook” for the future of bilateral relations.

It added that the talks could also pave the way for a meeting of the two foreign ministers.

Tehran and Riyadh cut off diplomatic ties in 2016.

Source : aljazeera

