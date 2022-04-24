Egypt: Human Rights groups demand whereabouts of arrested journalist

SHAFAQNA-Human Rights groups have raised concerns about the whereabouts of a Egyptian journalist.

According to the Egyptian Network for Human Rights (ENHR), Safaa al-Korbigi was arrested at her home after security forces broke in.

Korbigi, who worked for the state-owned Radio and Television Magazine, had been a vocal critic of the economic crisis currently afflicting Egypt.

“The Egyptian journalist did not hide her dissatisfaction with the catastrophic conditions experienced by the Egyptian people, in light of the low standard of living, high prices, and the spread of corruption,” wrote ENHR on its Facebook page.

Source : middleeasteye