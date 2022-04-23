Massacre of Shias in Afghanistan; Rahimi Jahanabadi in an interview with Shafaqna: Taliban aims to form inclusive government / ISIS’s actions pave way for religious war in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- “If the Taliban government is consolidated and can overcome economic and political conditions and problems, the scope of these attacks and challenges will decrease,” a member of the Iranian Parliament’s Foreign Policy and National Security Committee said noting that the central government’s dominance in Afghanistan could stop ISIS’s movements.

In an interview with Shafaqna, Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi concerning the recent explosions in Afghanistan, said: After the withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan and the rise of the Taliban, ISIS has been exploiting the power vacuum created in the country and seeking to mobilize sectarian and religious warfare in Afghanistan so that by provoking the religious feelings it can provide the necessary forces to both fight the Taliban government and expand the scope of these attacks beyond Afghanistan; Therefore, the actions of ISIS pave the way for a religious war in Afghanistan and attack the Shia Muslims in order to incite them to retaliate against the Sunnis of Afghanistan.

The security forces of the Taliban can thwart ISIS’s actions

A member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the parliament stated: The success of ISIS depends on several factors; The first factor is the consolidation of the Taliban and the rise of the central government of Afghanistan, which if the Taliban government is consolidated and can overcome economic and political problems and manage the affairs of Afghanistan more properly, we will not see such events. Therefore, the security power of the Taliban can prevent the actions of ISIS.

Sunnis are also mournful for the killing of Shia Muslims

The awareness and awakening of the people and the Ulema can lead to the failure of ISIS

Rahimi Jahanabadi, emphasizing the need for the awareness of Sunni and Shia scholars to confront the conspiracies of ISIS, said: “In the terrorist acts against the Shia Muslims, the Sunnis of Afghanistan are also mournful, and conversely, the actions that take place against the Sunnis also grieve the Shias. They are a single nation; As it is in Iran, and if there is this awareness and awakening between the Ulema and the people, that they do not get involved in sectarian and religious differences, it can lead to the failure of ISIS.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian