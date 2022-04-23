Reuters: Ramadan ceasefire offers aid groups chance to feed Yemen’s hungry millions

SHAFAQNA-Ramadan ceasefire offers aid groups a chance to step up aid to Yemen’s hungry millions.

U.N. Yemen Envoy Hans Grundberg this week said the two-month truce, which began on April 2 to coincide with Ramadan, was broadly holding with a “significant reduction of violence and civilian casualties”.

The truce, the first nationwide cessation of hostilities since 2016, includes a halt to offensive military operations, and allows fuel imports into areas controlled by Houthi group and some commercial flights to operate from Houthi-held Sanaa.

Yemen Airways this week said it would start operating return flights between Sanaa and Amman, Jordan from Saturday. The ceasefire has allowed the WFP and commercial partners to increase milling and distribution work, the WFP’s Ragan said.

Hunger and malnutrition in Yemen have worsened this year, the U.N.’s March data showed, and the body projected that between June and December those unable to secure minimum nutrition will hit a new high of 19 million, up from 17.4 million currently.

Source: Reuters