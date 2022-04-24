English
International Shia News Agency

Christian Scholar: Hospitality of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) toward Christians is true freedom

0
Hospitality of Prophet Muhammad

SHAFAQNA- Hospitality that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) showed in welcoming the Christian is one of deep dialogue & true freedom”, said Dr. Craig Considine, a Christian Scholar.

“I enjoyed speaking last night during an “interfaith iftar” at the Sema Foundation in Phoenix. I talked about the hospitality that Prophet Muhammad showed in welcoming the Christians of Najran to Medina. It is an inspiring & timeless story, one of deep dialogue & true freedom”,   Considine wrote in his Twitter account.

He pinned a tweet to the top of his Twitter page. The tweet is timestamped 

The tweet reads:

“What can Prophet Muhammad’s encounters w/ Christians teach us about today’s relationship between Christianity & Islam? More than you may think, as I explain in my new book, “People of the Book – Prophet Muhammad’s Encounters with Christians.”

Dr. Craig Considine is a Catholic American and native of Massachusetts. He is a scholar, global speaker, media contributor, & public intellectual at Rice University. As a sociologist, he focuses on religion, Islam, Christianity, interfaith, race and ethnicity, identity as well as comparative research and ethnography. He is the Author of many books and articles on Christian-Muslim relations.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.