International Shia News Agency

Norway: Police clash with counter-demonstrators at Quran-burning event

SHAFAQNA-Norwegian police used tear gas against several people during a Quran-burning demonstration on Saturday afternoon.

The anti-Muslim organisation “Sian” held the demonstration in Sandefjord, which is about 90 kilometres south of Oslo, where they burned the Quran on Saturday afternoon.

Between 300 and 400 counter-protesters turned up and clashed with police.

“Right now it’s a little unpredictable here. There are a number of gatherings with people who push towards the blockade, and the police have had to use gas against them”, station manager Siw Thokle at Sandefjord police station said on Saturday afternoon.

Thokle told news agency NTB that Sian leader Lars Thorsen had announced earlier that the Quran would be burned.

“Basically, it is not a criminal offence to burn the QUran, and we therefore have no plans to intervene against it. Work is now being done to calm the mood,” Thokle said.

Source : thelocal 

