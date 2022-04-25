Iran nuclear talks to resume soon: Spox

SHAFAQNA- Iran and the EU share the view that a long recess was not in the interest of the talks in Vienna to remove sanctions against Iran and the talks would to resume soon,Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in his weekly press conference on Monday.

Asked about the possibility of resumption of the talks in the Austrian capital, Khatibzadeh said that the issues related to Iran, the EU, Russia, and China have been solved and the outstanding issues between Iran and the US are moved forward by the coordinator.

The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian shared the view that the prolongation of the current recess in the talks was not in the interest of the negotiations and it was proper to refresh the talks by an in-person meeting, the spokesman noted, referring to the recent phone conversation between Borrell and Amirabdollahian.

The location and the level of the meeting has yet to be decided upon, Khatibzadeh continued, but it was on the agenda and what is important is that the conversations have not been halted since the recess began.

He also touched upon the rapprochement negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, saying that the fifth round of the talks were held last Thursday through the offices of Iraq and Oman.

The talks were moving forward within the previously provisioned frameworks, he noted, adding that if the talks were improved to the first political degree, the talks could witness a serious improvement.

Source : IRNA