UK: Bolton mosque invites non-Muslims to Iftar Meal

SHAFAQNA- People of different faiths and backgrounds were invited to take part in an iftar (special Ramadan dinner) at Bolton’s largest mosque in UK.

The Zakariyya Jaam’e Masjid in partnership with the Bolton Council of Mosques (BCOM) hosted the iftar (fast-breaking) event which aimed to give people more of an insight into the holy month.

Guests included leader of the council, Councillor Martyn Cox, Chief Executive of the Bolton Hospital, Fiona Noden, Assistant director of the hospital, Rachel Hemingway, Yasmin Qureshi MP and Senior Coroner, Timothy Brennand. Also in attendance were representatives from Greater Manchester Police and the local fire service.

The event was opened by the executive member of BCOM, followed by a talk on the virtues of Ramadan by Maulana Talha of the mosque. He spoke about the importance of the fasting month to Muslims, hosted a tour of the mosque and invited people to the Iftar meal.

Source: theboltonnews