Bahrain: Detainee beaten for holding a Majlis on anniversary of martyrdom of Imam Ali(A.S.)

Detainee beaten for holding a Majlis

SHAFAQNA- Detainee Mohammad Al-Eskafi was beaten by prison guards for holding a condolences Majlis on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Ali (A.S.).

Activist Ibtisam Al-Saegh confirmed that Al-Eskafi, detained in building 21 in Dry Dock Prison, was severely beaten by prison guards, and that the effects of beatings are clear on his face.

She said that prison cameras documented the assault on Al-Eskafi and called for an investigation into the incident and for holding accountable the guards who assaulted him.

Al-Eskafi’s father called for protecting his son and revealing his fate after he was taken to an unknown location and after losing contact with him.

Al-Saegh called for revealing Al-Eskafi’s fate and enabling prisoners to practice their religious rituals without restriction, noting that this is one of the most basic rights of prisoners.

Source : bahrainmirror

