International Shia News Agency

Iraq’s FM: Saudi Arabia & Iran signed a memorandum of understanding

SHAFAQNA- Iran and Saudi Arabia have signed reached an agreement on a 10-point memorandum of understanding (MoU),during the latest meeting held in Baghdad, Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Monday (25 Apr 2022).

Hussein said in a televised interview that: “The last Saudi-Iranian meeting held in the capital, Baghdad, was in the presence of high-ranking officials from both countries.” The Minister of Foreign Affairs indicated that: “It was agreed to hold the next round of dialogue at the diplomatic level.”

Hussein added that: “The Saudi-Iranian dialogue in Baghdad discussed the continuation of the ceasefire in Yemen.” Iraqi diplomatic sources said that the Saudi-Iranian talks in Baghdad came at the request of the Omani authority, and that Baghdad made efforts to maintain the discussions between the two countries.

Source: iraqinews

