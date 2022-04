Pope Francis then made an appeal to the authorities of Sri Lanka regarding the Easter bombings. “Please, out of love for justice, out of love for your people, let it be made clear once and for all who were responsible for these events,” he said, assuring, “This will bring peace to your conscience and to your country.”

The pope told the Catholics that he also wanted to join them to pray for their homeland, which he visited in 2015. “Let us pray for the authorities, for those who have social and educational responsibilities and for all the people,” the Pope said. “May the present difficulties be solved with the commitment and collaboration of all,” he urged.

Source: Vatican News