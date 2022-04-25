US: Hundreds observe Laylat al-Qadr in New York, Washington

The participants in the spiritual ceremonies were mostly from Iran, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Kuwait, and Iraq.

This is the first time since 2020 that the Lailatul Qadr rituals are held at the centers as they were cancelled in the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They began with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran followed by recitation of Al-Iftitah Supplication.

Following religious speeches, the participants said congregational Maghrib and Isha prayers and after iftar (breaking of the fast), they recited the Jawshan Kabir Supplication and listened to elegy recitations.

Laylat Al Qadr is considered the holiest night of the year for Muslims and is believed to fall either on the 19th, 21st, 23rd or 27th day of Ramadan.

It is known as the “Night of Power,” and commemorates the night that the Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Source: IQNA