Russian FM warns of risk of World War III

SHAFAQNA-Russian FM Sergey Lavrov says Western weapons sent to Ukraine “will be a legitimate target” for the Russian military.

Russia’s defence ministry claims its high-precision missiles destroyed six facilities powering railways used to deliver foreign weapons to Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donbas region.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says Russia’s “aggression” in Ukraine is a “direct threat” to Europe’s security.

The US is considering imposing additional sanctions on Russia, the White House says.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

