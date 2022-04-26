English
Discrimination against Muslim in US rose by 9% in 2021: Report

SHAFAQNA-Discrimination against Muslim Americans increased by 9% in 2021 compared to the previous year, Muslim civil rights and advocacy group reported.

fficials from the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) held a press conference to release the findings of the report, titled “Still Suspect: The Impact of Structural Islamophobia.”

According to the report, CAIR received 6,720 complaints nationwide last year involving a range of issues including immigration, travel discrimination, law enforcement and government overreach, hate and bias incidents, custody rights, school incidents and free speech incidents.

“This represents the highest number of cases reported to CAIR in 27 years. This milestone is alarming,” said CAIR’s National Executive Director Nihad Awad at the press conference.

Awad noted that the report speaks for itself, adding “Islamophobia is structural and deep in our society.”

“Islamophobia has become mainstream in America. It made its way into the government institutions and public sphere through laws, policies, political rhetoric and other manifestations,” he added.

In a breakdown, the group received 2,823 immigration and travel-related complaints, 745 workplace discrimination complaints, 553 denial of public accommodation complaints, 679 law enforcement and government overreach complaints, 308 hate and bias incidents related complaints, 278 complaints over incarceration rights, 177 complaints over school incidents, 56 anti-BDS free speech complaints and 1,101 general complaints.

Source :aa

