Israeli court extends Palestinian eviction freeze in Sheikh Jarrah

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli ‘s Court in Jerusalem decided to continue to freeze the eviction of the Palestinian Salem family from their home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

According to Wafa news agency, the court decided to continue the freeze order after accepting an appeal by the family against the intended eviction by Israeli settler groups.

The judge also returned the file to the execution and procedure judge to hold further discussions on the case, noting flaws in the procedures presented by the settlers that must be reconsidered, according to Nasser Qous, an activist, who told Wafa that this could result in the dismissal of the whole case.

Source: middleeastmonitor