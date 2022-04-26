English
International Shia News Agency

Israeli court extends Palestinian eviction freeze in Sheikh Jarrah

0
Israel court extends Palestinian eviction freeze

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli ‘s Court in Jerusalem decided to continue to freeze the eviction of the Palestinian Salem family from their home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

According to Wafa news agency, the court decided to continue the freeze order after accepting an appeal by the family against the intended eviction by Israeli settler groups.

The judge also returned the file to the execution and procedure judge to hold further discussions on the case, noting flaws in the procedures presented by the settlers that must be reconsidered, according to Nasser Qous, an activist, who told Wafa that this could result in the dismissal of the whole case.

Source:  middleeastmonitor

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

UN: Security Council to hold session on situation in Sheikh Jarrah

Related posts

UAE cancels joint air show with Israel

asadian

Arab Parliament calls for the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails

asadian

Israeli warplanes target areas in Gaza Strip

asadian

Turkey: Protests against Israeli raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Photos: First Friday Prayer of Ramadhan in Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Photos: ‘Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign’ set up information stall in Dublin

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.