Saudi Arabia: Public Fast-Breaking event held in Qatif [Photos]

Public Fast-Breaking event

SHAFAQNA-Shia Muslims in Umm al-Himam village in Saudi Arabia’s Qatif region held a public iftar (fast-breaking) event on Monday.

A number of the youths in the village organized the iftar event with the participation of some 200 people.

The streets of the village were decorated with lights and flags for the event, which looked like a festival, according to Tayseer Muhammad, one of the organizers. He said people were very happy to attend such an event again and meet one another at iftar after two years. Muhammad hoped that such events will continue to be held in the future.

