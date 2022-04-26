Qaris from Sweden, Denmark & Netherlands to attend Quranic circle in Stockholm

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali (A.S.) Islamic Center in Stockholm, plans to organize a Quran recitation circle on the weekend. Qaris from Sweden, Denmark and the Netherland will take part in the Quranic program. It is slated to be held on Saturday, April 30, which is the 28th day of the holy Month of Ramadhan.

The program will include recitation of the Quran, Tarteel recitation of the 28th Juz (part), Ibtihal, choral recitation, a competition and Quran interpretation.

Rahmatillah Bayat, Ali Al-Turaihi, Seyed Yahya Husseini, Mohsen Jafari and Yusuf Al-Assadi are among the reciters scheduled to attend the Quranic event.

The Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center is an independent and grassroots religious institution founded by a number of Shia Muslims in 1996.

The center holds various religious and cultural programs throughout the year for Muslims residing in Stockholm and nearby cities.

Source: IQNA