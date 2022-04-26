Qatif: First mass Iftar after Corona outbreak [photos]

SHAFAQNA- A group of young people in Al-Basitin neighborhood in Umm al-Hamam of Qatif city of Saudi Arabia, launched the initiative of the first group Iftar.

This initiative, which was held in one of the streets of this city, was welcomed by the people. One of the organizers of this mass Iftar, said: “This gathering was held after a long time when people were far apart because of the Corona outbreak.”

He continued: “Here we met in something like a festival and a large number of people participated in it.” Noting that 200 people, young and old, participated in the initiative, he added: “We hope that this initiative will be held throughout Umm Al-Hamam and Qatif for years and generations to come.”

He emphasized: “In order to hold this simple ceremony, the street located between the neighborhoods was decorated and illuminated. Our goal was not to eat, but to bring people together.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian