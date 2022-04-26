English
UN’s Chief calls for ceasefire in visit to Moscow

UN chief calls for ceasefire

SHAFAQNA- UN’s Secretary-General António Guterres has called for a cease-fire in Ukraine at his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. He has also met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (26 Apr 2022).

Kyiv urges Guterres to push for Mariupol evacuations, with tens of thousands still stranded in the besieged port city. Russia warns the conflict in Ukraine could escalate into World War III, says Western weapons sent to its neighbour “will be a legitimate target”.

Moldova’s Russia-backed breakaway region of Transnistria raises “terrorist threat level” after reported attacks which come days after Moscow said it was seeking access to the area.

Source: aljazeera

