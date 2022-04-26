UK: Former PM accused of ‘Islamophobia’

SHAFAQNA- Campaigners have accused former UK Prime Minister David Cameron of Islamophobia after he singled out Muslim critics of the controversial Prevent strategy. He said they were “enabling terrorism” in Britain by criticising the policy.

In a new report published by the right-wing thinktank Policy Exchange, Cameron said the UK government’s failure to debunk criticisms of Prevent would “jeopardise” Britain’s fight against extremism.

The report claims that Prevent faces a concerted campaign by allegedly fringe Muslim groups, including the Muslim Council of Britain, to undermine the policy.

John Jenkins, who Cameron appointed to conduct a 2014 review of the Muslim Brotherhood in the UK, is one of the key authors of the Policy Exchange report.

In the foreword of the report, Cameron defended his government’s decision to establish the 2015 Counter-Terrorism and Security Act that made it mandatory for public bodies, including hospitals and schools, to report and refer anyone who showed signs of terrorism.

Cameron’s intervention comes after UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said she wished to overhaul the Prevent scheme following the murder of Conservative MP David Amess.

For years, campaigners had called on the government to establish an independent review of the Prevent strategy and the government faced criticism when it appointed William Shawcross to conduct the inquiry.

Shawcross, who chaired the Charity Commission between 2012 and 2018, has faced criticism for his previous comments on Islam and has previously been accused of Islamophobia.

Source: middleeasteye