Middleeastmonitor: Germany evictes Afghan refugees to accommodate Ukrainians

SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of refugees from Afghanistan in Germany have been evicted following the arrival of a large number of Ukrainians fleeing the on-going conflict in their country. According to a report by Foreign Policy last week, many Afghans have received eviction notices from German authorities, with some given just 24 hours’ notice.

“The evictions purposefully weren’t publicised. Some people had lived in their homes for years and were ripped out of their social structures, including children who were moved to locations far from their respective schools,” said Tareq Alaows, a board member of the Berlin Refugee Council.

According to the report, the eviction decision was made by Berlin’s Senate Department for Integration, Labour, and Social Services who said it was “based on operationally necessary and difficult considerations” and that there is no alternative because Ukrainians, including many women with children, needed a roof over their heads and a bed.

“We regret that this caused additional hardships to the Afghan families [and that] the affected people had to move out of their familiar surroundings and now possibly have to keep up with their social connections with great difficulty,” said Stefan Strauss, the department’s press secretary.

Source: middleeastmonitor