Russia cuts gas to Poland & Bulgaria

SHAFAQNA-Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘trying to shatter the unity’ of its Western allies after Russia suspends gas exports to Bulgaria and Poland.

Authorities in Transnistria, Moldova’s Russia-backed breakaway region, say shots were fired into the territory from Ukraine overnight.

Ukraine’s military says Russian troops seized have two towns in the eastern Donbas region, where Moscow has focused the new phase of its offensive.

Explosions have been reported in three Russian regions near the border with Ukraine – Kursk, Belgorod and Voronezh.

Source : aljazeera

