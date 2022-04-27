India: Human rights activist converts to Islam

SHAFAQNA-Sabarimala Jayakanthan, an Indian human right activist has converted to Islam .

Sabarimala is a prominent South Indian motivational speaker and social activist.

After embracing Islam, she reached Mecca to perform Umrah, in the holy month of Ramazan. A video of her reciting Shahadah while standing in the Grand Mosque of Makkah is circulating on social media. She has changed her name to Fatima Sabarimala.

“I changed my name to Fatimah out of love and respect for Prophet Muhammad’s daughter,” she explained in a video shot inside Makkah’s Grand Mosque.

She is seen in the video uttering Shahada, which means “There is no God but Allah, and Muhammad (peace be upon him) is His messenger.”

In another video, Sabrimala explained why she decided to convert to Islam. She said: “I questioned myself why there is so much hatred for Muslims in our nation, and I began reading the Quran — out of curiosity and without any prior prejudice – and then I knew the answer.” In the viral video, she can be heard stating, “Now I love Islam more than myself.”

Source : IQNA