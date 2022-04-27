English
International Shia News Agency

India: Human rights activist converts to Islam

0
Human rights activist converts to Islam

SHAFAQNA-Sabarimala Jayakanthan, an Indian human right activist has converted to Islam .

Sabarimala is a prominent South Indian motivational speaker and social activist.

After embracing Islam, she reached Mecca to perform Umrah, in the holy month of Ramazan. A video of her reciting Shahadah while standing in the Grand Mosque of Makkah is circulating on social media. She has changed her name to Fatima Sabarimala.

“I changed my name to Fatimah out of love and respect for Prophet Muhammad’s daughter,” she explained in a video shot inside Makkah’s Grand Mosque.

She is seen in the video uttering Shahada, which means “There is no God but Allah, and Muhammad (peace be upon him) is His messenger.”

In another video, Sabrimala explained why she decided to convert to Islam. She said: “I questioned myself why there is so much hatred for Muslims in our nation, and I began reading the Quran — out of curiosity and without any prior prejudice – and then I knew the answer.” In the viral video, she can be heard stating, “Now I love Islam more than myself.”

Source :  IQNA

Related posts

Major challenges during Imam Ali’s (AS) reign: Events after the Battle of Nahrawan

asadian

Political life of Imam Hassan (AS)

asadian

Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Haram

asadian

Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Halal

asadian

Shia answers: Will another Prophet be sent after Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)?

asadian

Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Islam

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.