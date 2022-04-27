English
UN's Chief arrives in Ukraine



SHAFAQNA- UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has announced that he arrived in Kyiv following talks in Moscow. President Vladimir Putin warns foreign powers against “interference” in Ukraine, says Russia is prepared to use weapons if faced with threats to security.

Kyiv says Russian troops have seized two towns in the Donbas, where Moscow has focused the new phase of its offensive, and a pair of villages in Kharkiv.

Polish president accuses Russian energy giant Gazprom of violating “basic legal principles” by halting exports to Poland and Bulgaria over gas-for-roubles payment row.

Authorities in Transnistria, Moldova’s Russia-backed breakaway region, allege shots were fired into the territory from Ukraine overnight.

Source: aljazeera

