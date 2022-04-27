Austria: Vienna Islamic Center to hold Quran & Adhan competition

SHAFAQNA- A Quran and Adhan competition is planned at the Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center in Vienna, Austria. The competition will begin on Wednesday, April 27, and run for two days, according to the center.

It will be held in two sections for men and women in the categories of Quran recitation, Quran memorization and Adhan (call to prayer). The Quran recitation category has two sub-categories of Tarteel and Tahqiq (imitation of famous qaris like Sheikh Mustafa Ismail).

In memorization, the adult participants will compete in memorization of one Juz (part) of the Quran and memorization of 25 Juzes, while memorization of 10 Juzes and 15 Juzes are for children and teenagers, respectively. The center is organizing the Quranic event on the occasion of the holy Month of Ramadhan.

Initiated in 1992 by the Islamic Republic of Iran under the name of Islamic Culture Center, the center expanded its activities in 2000. A year later, it was officially registered and renamed to “Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center Vienna”.

Since its establishment, the center has been actively trying to promote religious teachings as well as Islamic identity in the Austrian cross-cultural community. In addition, it has made efforts to introduce the genuine face of Islam to non-Muslims in this European country.

The Imam Ali (A.S.) Islamic Center Vienna organizes regularly a wide range of programs in 3 major fields including religion, culture, and sport. Religious activities cover Quran teaching courses, ceremonies, conferences, etc. As for Cultural plans, it holds educational forums and courses such as language learning, IT, art, family counselling, publishing, and library services. It also provides different sport trainings such as swimming, body building, and martial arts.

Source: ABNA