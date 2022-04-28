Ukraine war: Eastern towns under ‘intense fire’ as UN’s Guterres visits Ukraine

SHAFAQNA- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives in Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine’s military says Russian offensive in east picks up momentum, with Russian forces “exerting intense fire”.

The Kremlin has warned that arms deliveries to Ukraine are dangerous for European security.

Russia’s RIA news agency says several rockets have hit the occupied city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, causing a series of blasts.

Russia-appointed officials in the Khersonska region say the area will start transitioning to the rouble from May 1.

