Iran & Kuwait FMs discuss Palestine Issue

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister and his Kuwaiti counterpart Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, in a phone conversation on Thursday, exchanged views on different global, regional and Palestine issues, as well as issues of mutual importance.

Speaking during the conversation, Hossein Amirabdollahian expressed hope that an Iran-Kuwait Joint Commission meeting will be held in the near future.

Amirabdollahian referred to the sacrilege of the Holy Quds by Israel urging the need for the Muslim world to unite in the face of the Israel crimes.

He hailed the stances of the Kuwaiti government and people in condemning the brutal acts of Israel  and welcomed the continuation of a ceasefire in Yemen.

Amirabdollahian expressed hope that the human siege of Yemen will come to an end at the earliest and intra-Yemeni talks will resume.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister, for his part, stressed the significance of further enhancement of relations between Iran and Kuwait in all political and economic areas.

Noting that Quds is the redline of the Muslim world, he said that the Islamic countries have to combine efforts to stand against the crimes of Israel.

He thanked Iran’s constructive stands in helping the ceasefire in Yemen and expressed hope that the ceasefire in the country will continue.

Source: IRNA

