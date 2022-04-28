English
Ethiopia: 20 Muslim Worshippers Killed in Anti-Muslim Attack

SHAFAQNA- An ambush by unidentified armed men claimed lives of twenty Muslim worshippers in Ethiopia’s Amhara region. The violence was unrelated to conflict in the neighbouring Tigray region, which began in November 2020 and spilled over into Amhara and Afar regions last year.

“The incident happened yesterday when Muslims were on their way to bury an individual,” Seid Muhammed, president of the Amhara Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, told Reuters on Wednesday (27 Apr 2022).

Seid said the armed men threw an explosive device at the Muslim crowd in the town of Gondar, killing three people and wounding five. The other victims died in the ensuing chaos.

“There were lootings of shops and there were attempts to set fire to three mosques. One Mosque suffered minor damage where its mat was set on fire,” he said.

Gizachew Muluneh, Spokesperson for the Amhara regional administration, said the incident was under investigation and he would give an update later.

A humanitarian source said 15 injured people had been transported to Gondar Referral Hospital, and it was unclear how many had been shot or injured by explosives.

In 2019, authorities arrested five people suspected of burning down four mosques in the town of Motta in the same region.

Source: IQNA

