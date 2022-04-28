Turkish President: Turkey & Saudi Arabia to start ‘new era’ in bilateral ties

SHAFAQNA- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his visit to Saudi Arabia shows ‘common will to start new era of cooperation as 2 brotherly countries’.

“My visit (to Saudi Arabia) is the manifestation of our common will to start a new era of cooperation as two brotherly countries,” Erdogan told reporters at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport before his departure for a two-day visit to Jeddah, a Saudi port city.

“It is in our common interest to increase our cooperation with Saudi Arabia in fields such as health, energy, food security, agricultural technologies, defense industry, and finance,” he said. Erdogan also said Turkey strives to ensure regional peace and resolve problems via dialogue and diplomacy.

“I believe we will boost our ties in every field through our joint efforts,” he said, stressing “the potential especially in renewable and clean energy technologies.”

He said regional and international developments will also be on the agenda during his visit. “We express at every occasion that we place as much importance on the stability and security of our brothers in the (Persian) Gulf region as our own.”

Erdogan also underlined the importance of “dialogue and cooperation” for the security and stability of the entire region as “threats are growing more and more complex.” He also condemned recent drone and missile attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

Source: aa