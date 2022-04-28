English
International Shia News Agency

Afghanistan: Two explosions in ​Mazar-e-Sharif’s Shia district left 22 dead and wounded

0

SHAFAQNA- At least nine people have been killed and 13 others injured in two separate blasts in the Shia-populated areas of Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province.

Mohammad Asif Vaziri, Spokesman for the Taliban Security Command in Balkh, said that at 7:00 pm today (Thursday, April 28), two explosions took place in the third and tenth districts of Mazar-e-Sharif. Vaziri added that the blasts were caused by a bomb planted in two passenger cars.

He said that according to initial statistics, at least nine people were killed and 13 others were injured in the two blasts. He added that the death toll could rise. A spokesman for the Taliban security command in Balkh confirmed that the victims were Shia Muslims.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blasts. Exactly one week ago, an explosion targeted a Shia mosque in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif, killing or injuring dozens. Last week, the ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

 

Related posts

Iranian MP: “ISIS’s actions pave way for religious war in Afghanistan”

asadian

Statement of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Office on tragic explosion of Sai Doken Mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan

asadian

Afghanistan: ISIS terrorist group claims responsibility for recent bombings

asadian

Al-Kazemi: Crime against Yazidi women is a great disgrace in terrorists’ history

asadian

Egypt: Al-Azhar’s reaction to killing of Afghan Shia worshippers in Mosques

asadian

Al-Kazemi & Biden meet to agree the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq by end of 2021

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.