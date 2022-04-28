Statement of Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office about Zakat al-Fitr in different countries

SHAFAQNA- The office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued a statement about Zakat al-Fitr in different countries.

Here is the full text of the statement:

Allah says

(Success is surely achieved by him who purifies himself, 87:14)

Peace be upon you, men and women believers, and God’s mercy and blessings, and may God accept your fasting, standing and supplications,

And yet:

One of the duties of completing the fast is to pay Zakat al-Fitrah on behalf of himself and everyone who supports him, whether Muslim or not, fasting or not, old or young, free or slave, even from the guest staying with him even after sunset.

Its amount is three kilos of common food in the country, such as wheat, rice, and others, in kind or value.

And it will be used for the poor believers (those who meet the considered conditions) in the country, although it can be transferred to the legal ruler outside the country or someone who approves him, such as the Al-Ain Foundation, for example, and other reference offices and approved institutions.

And the time to take it out is on the night of Eid, even if it can be taken out at any time during the month of Ramadan, and the end of its time is until the Eid prayer (in detail mentioned in Resaleh Tawdih al-Masa’il for those who did not pay it or were late).

If the amount is specified, there is no change in it and it should give the same amount to the deserving and also he can pay that amount through his bank account. In this case, it must be transferred under the title of the debt. He can also appoint someone as his lawyer to act on his behalf. The minimum amounts specified (equal to the price of three kilos of food) are as follows:

– Iraq 2250 Dinars

– England 6 Pounds

– Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and the rest of the European countries 6 Euros

– Denmark 60 Kroner

– Sweden is 75 Kroner

– Norway 60 Kroner

– Canada 10 Dollars

– Australia 10 Dollars

– USA $10 ($11 in case of electronic payment)

We ask God Almighty not to deprive us of the gift of this month for the rest of its days and nights (O Allah: (please) do not make it the last of our fasting in this month; but if You decide so, then (please) make me enjoy (Your) mercy and do not make me deprived (of it).

Source: Najaf.org