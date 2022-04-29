Turkish president: Turkiye &Saudi Arabia striving to increase all kinds of relations

SHAFAQNA-Turkey and Saudi Arabia are striving to increase all kinds of political, military and economic relations ,, the Turkish president said.

“We paid a visit to Saudi Arabia upon the invitation of Hadimu’l Haremeyn,” or “the Servant of Mecca and Medina,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, referring to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

“As two brotherly countries with historical, cultural and human ties, we are striving to increase all kinds of political, military and economic relations between us and to start a new era,” said Erdogan on Twitter.

Increased cooperation with Saudi Arabia in health, energy, food security, agricultural technologies, the defense industry and finance is in the common interest, said Erdogan, adding the two countries have serious cooperation potential in renewable and clean energy technologies.

Erdogan also said that Turkiye attaches great importance to the security and stability of the Gulf region.

“We express on every occasion that we attach as much importance to the stability and security of our brothers in the Gulf region as our own,” he said.

“We underline that we are against all forms of terrorism and that we attach importance to cooperation with the countries in our region against terrorism,” he added.

“I believe we will take our relations to a level beyond what they were previously,” said Erdogan, adding his visit during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan “will open the doors of a new era with our friend and brother Saudi Arabia.”

King Salman received President Erdogan Thursday evening with an official ceremony in the city of Jeddah.

The two leaders held a closed-door meeting at Al-Salam Royal Palace.

Erdogan also met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Earlier, the Turkish president arrived in Saudi Arabia for a two-day working visit.

Source : aa