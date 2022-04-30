Indian students protest against Iftar party

SHAFAQNA- Indian students protested against an Iftar Party in university, while authorities say organizing Iftar parties is usual.

Protests were held at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) against the vice chancellor for his decision to organize an Iftar party on the campus.

The protesting students Believe that VC was trying to impose a new tradition and trying to politicize the campus.

However, the chief proctor of the university, Bhuvan Chanda Kapri, said Iftar parties were organised in different hostels and students from all communities took part in such gatherings. “No official celebrations are done… This is not the first time any college official has joined the Iftar party. The Prime Minister and chief minister have also joined the gathering before,” Kapri was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Source: Hindustan Times