English
International Shia News Agency

Indian students protest against Iftar party

0
protest against Iftar party

SHAFAQNA- Indian students protested against an Iftar Party in university, while authorities say organizing  Iftar parties is usual.

Protests were held at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) against the vice chancellor for his decision to organize an Iftar party on the campus.

The protesting students Believe that VC was trying to impose a new tradition and trying to politicize the campus.

However, the chief proctor of the university, Bhuvan Chanda Kapri, said Iftar parties were organised in different hostels and students from all communities took part in such gatherings. “No official celebrations are done… This is not the first time any college official has joined the Iftar party. The Prime Minister and chief minister have also joined the gathering before,” Kapri was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Source: Hindustan Times

Related posts

UK: Islamic Unity Society held second Iftar [photos]

asadian

How much an Iftar meal costs in Arab countries?

asadian

USA: Muslim students urge Georgia school District to consider Eid Al-Fitr as holiday

asadian

How Pakistan celebrate Ramadhan?

asadian

Tips For Healthy Fasting

asadian

Ramadan in Turkey: a festival that brings joy to the country

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.