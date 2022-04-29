42 Palestinians injured in Israeli police intervention on last Friday of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA-At least 42 people were injured on Friday in an Israeli police intervention with plastic bullets and sound bombs after dawn prayer in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Israeli police intervened after Palestinian youths entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque from Bab al-Maghrib, one of the gates to the mosque, and threw stones after performing the dawn prayer.

First aid was given to 42 injured people, and 22 of them were hospitalised, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a statement.

Also, the police reportedly prevented the teams of the Palestine Red Crescent Society from entering the Mosque complex.

Israeli police forced out those in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa, and closed the doors of the Mosque to Muslims coming from outside for the last Friday prayer of Ramadan.

Source : middleeastmonitor