Rallies held across world to mark Quds Day

SHAFAQNA-Today is the last Friday of Ramadan as is marked across the world as the International Quds Day. Millions of people have taken to the streets across Iran and other countries in the world to show their solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn Israel’s occupation.

The rallies are held to mark Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and was initiated by the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

International Quds Day is an opportunity to express solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn Israel. The event comes amid heightened tensions between Israeli forces and Palestinians across the occupied Palestinian territories.

Quds Day Rally in London

Quds Day Rally held in London street .

Quds Day rallies in Iran

Iranians have poured into the streets of all cities and villages throughout the Islamic Republic of Iran to participate in the International Quds Day rallies, showing support for the Palestinian cause.

Gathering in Kabul marks Int’l Quds Day

A gathering was held in the Afghan capital Kabul to mark the International Quds Day. The participants called for unity among Muslim nations in support of Palestine against Israeli aggression. Afghans in the capital Kabul have held a conference titled; “Quds; the axis of unity of the Islamic world” to mark the International Quds Day and to support Palestine. Speakers condemned Israeli aggression against the oppressed Palestinians and called for the freedom of al-Quds.

Nigerians rally in solidarity with Palestinians

Nigerian people have taken to the streets in the northern city of Kano to show solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians on International Quds Day.

Demonstrators carried Palestinian flags, chanted slogans against Israeli atrocities and called for the liberation of occupied territories.

Some of the protesters held pictures of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria on the eve of the Quds Day asking the Nigerian government to allow the cleric to go abroad for medical treatment.

Bahrainis mark Intl. Quds Day with rallies

Bahraini media reported that large numbers of people took to the streets on Friday morning to mark International Quds Day.

People in Bahrain have taken to the streets at the request of Bahrain’s leader of the Islamic Movement Sheikh Issa Qasim to mark International Quds Day and condemn the normalization of relations with Israel.

Palestinians gather in Al Aqsa mosque on Quds Day

News sources reported that the Palestinians have gradually started to gather in Al-Aqsa Mosque on the occasion of the International Quds Day. This is while Israeli militias have tightened security around the holy mosque.

People gather in Nasiriyah, Iraq on Quds Day

The city of Nasiriyah in Iraq’s Dhi Qar province also witnessed a large crowd marking International Quds Day.

The participants in a large march in Nasiriyah, while expressing solidarity with the Palestinians, called on the international community to take action to prevent the continuation of Israel’s aggression.

Source : mehrnews , IQNA , ABNA , IRNA