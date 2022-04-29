SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A new way of using artificial intelligence to predict cancer from patient data without putting personal information at risk has been developed by a team including University of Leeds medical scientists.

The researchers set out to discover whether a form of AI, called swarm learning, could be used to help computers predict cancer in medical images of patient tissue samples, without releasing the data from hospitals.

The team trained AI algorithms on study data from three groups of patients from Northern Ireland, https://www.leeds.ac.uk/main-index/news/article/5069/using-ai-to-detect-cancer-from-patient-data-securelyGermany and the USA. The algorithms were tested on two large sets of data images generated at Leeds, and were found to have successfully learned how to predict the presence of different sub types of cancer in the images.

Based on data from over 5,000 patients, they were able to show that AI models trained with swarm learning can predict clinically relevant genetic changes directly from images of tissue from colon tumors.

